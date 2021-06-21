Samosonova climbs 43 places in the WTA rankings after winning the title in Berlin

The Russian Liudmila Samsonova, which won the Berlin grass-court tournament on Sunday after starting from the qualifying round, has been rewarded with a 43-place rise in the world rankings of the WTA, which places her on step number 63.

The 22-year-old won the final of the German tournament against the Swiss Belinda Bencic, which is now eleventh, a better place than the previous week.

Among the top ten, commanded one more week by the Australian Ashleigh barty, the only variation is the exchange of positions between the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, now fifth, and the American Sofia kenin, sixth.

Garbiñe Muguruza, who fell in the quarterfinals in Berlin, maintains the thirteenth position as the best Spanish and Paula Badosa continues in position 33.

Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska improves one notch, to 39.

WTA Ranking

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7875 p

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7346

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6330

4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6195

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5835 (+1)

6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5640 (-1)

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5266

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4931

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4430

10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4285

11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4205 (+1)

12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4115 (-1)

13. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4045

14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3880 (+2)

15. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3840 (-1)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3685 (+1)

17. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 3683 (-2)

18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3480

19. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3300

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3220

…

33. Paula Badosa (ESP) 2060

54. Sara Sorribes (ESP) 1440 (-1)