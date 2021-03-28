Samooja and Hend share lead after matchday two in Kenya

03/19/2021 at 20:07 CET

Sport.es

Finn Kalle Samooja and Australian Scott Hend share the lead, with 131 strokes (eleven under par), after the second day of the Kenya Golf Open, European Tour tournament that is played at the Karen in Nairobi.

Samooja has been in the top ten three times in the last ten tournaments on the European Tour, and his card of 66 strokes equals him in the lead with Scott, who presentedor the best result of the second day, with 64 impacts.

A single blow behind the leaders is a trio of Scots Richie Ramsay and Connor Syme and South African Dean Burmester..

For their part, the Spanish Adrián Otaegui, Sebastián García Rodríguez and Pep Andamientos share the 24th place, six hits from the head duo