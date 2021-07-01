Samoa withdraws its Olympic team from the Tokyo Games, according to media

07/01/2021

On at 07:30 CEST

. / Sydney

The interim government of Samoa has decided to withdraw its Olympic team of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to concerns about covid-19 infections in Japan, reported this Thursday the Radio New Zealand portal. The decision has not yet been officially notified, although the Samoa Sports Association and National Olympic Committee plan to meet urgently this Thursday with the athletes qualified for the Olympic event, notes the Samoa Observer newspaper.

Samoa’s provisional Communications Minister, Afamasaga Rico Tupa’i, pointed out that the acting Cabinet, after analyzing the reports on the daily infection rate in Japan, decided that the health of its athletes is more important than participation in the event, the New Zealand media pointed out. If the news is confirmed, Samoa would be the second country, after North Korea, to announce its withdrawal Tokyo 2020.

Despite rising infection rates in Japan, the International Olympic Committee maintains that the games will be held safely.