Samoa withdraws from Tokyo Games three athletes who train in the country

07/02/2021 at 10:05 CEST

.

Samoa withdrew three athletes from the Tokyo Olympics who train within their territory, while will allow another eight Olympians who are outside the country to attend, reported sports authorities.

The National Olympic Committee and the Samoa Sports Association reported last night that the measure affects the three components of the weightlifting selection, and aims to prevent the importation of covid-19 to this Pacific island country that has lived free of the virus for months.

Nevertheless, Yes, eight athletes from disciplines such as boxing, athletics, sailing, canoeing and judo will attend on behalf of Samoa, who are training in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, or are already in Japan.

The measure was announced after the decision of the Samoa interim government to partially withdraw its Olympic team from the Tokyo Games due to concerns about COVID-19 infections in Japan, advanced by Radio New Zealand.

“We fully understand the logic behind the Samoa government’s decision, especially the need to protect Samoa from the virus. and the new mutation that is currently spreading around the world, “Patrick Fepulea’i, president of the Samoa Olympic Committee, explained in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee maintains that the games will be held safely at the end of the month, from which North Korea has already withdrawn.

Samoa, with less than 200,000 inhabitants and with a very poor health system, has only registered three covid-19 infections throughout the pandemic, the last one in February, thanks to the rigorous closure of its borders, among other measures.