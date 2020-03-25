Samoa Joe could soon return to action from the WWE ring.

WWE’s company announced on February 25 that the superstar of the red brand of WWE RAW, Samoa Joe, had been suspended for 30 days due to her first violation of the welfare policy of WWE. The suspension began a day before the official announcement, on February 24.

Apparently there is no information if Samoa Joe would be present for next week’s shows or even for recordings of WrestleMania 36. Despite Joe He is allowed to return to the rings, once his 30-day suspension has ended, there is nothing to confirm that he has been discharged to compete.

Before the 30-day suspension, Samoa Joe had suffered a concussion during a recording of a commercial for WWE in early February. It should also be noted that Joe broke his thumb in September and was unable to return to the red mark of WWE RAW until December. Later, he suffered another concussion on January 27 during a combat in an episode of WWE RAW. After suffering that concussion in January, he returned a week later and then suffered the second concussion previously mentioned during the recording of a commercial for WWE.

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!