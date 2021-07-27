Sammy Pérez’s health gets even more complicated – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Due to complications from Covid-19, Sammy Pérez was hospitalized on July 16, since then he has remained in an induced coma and although he had remained stable, today it is announced that his health has worsened.

This was reported by his representative, Erick de Paz through his official Instagram account, where he shared in a message the last report they received from the doctor, who notified them of the complications that occurred in the last hours.

“A few moments ago, Sammy’s doctor contacted us and told us that the situation is a little more complicated,” he noted.

De Paz reported that his recently diagnosed diabetes has led to kidney problems, in addition to the fungus that was detected in his lung.

“Sammy is diabetic and has kidney problems, today he woke up with very low blood pressure. On Sunday the doctor detected a fungus in his lung and today the fungus increased more, he is exhausting everything so as not to do dialysis, “he wrote.

Finally, Erik De Paz asked the fans of the Mexican comedian to unite more than ever in prayers so that Sammy can defeat the disease.

The report comes a few days after it was announced that the debt generated by the treatment of Sammy Pérez amounts to just over half a million pesos and they clarified that the event that was organized to raise funds was supported by them but they had nothing to do with the organization.