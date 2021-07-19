Sammy Pérez is intubated after being hospitalized for covid-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Sammy Pérez, a comedian from the XHDerbez program, was intubated after being hospitalized for coronavirus, covid-19, as reported by his manager Erik de Paz on his social networks. The famous actor who catapulted to fame for his participation with Eugenio Derbez was recently hospitalized because the covid-19 was affecting his lungs and according to the doctors they put him “on a tightrope.”

It was through his social networks where Erik de Paz revealed that Sammy Pérez did have to be intubated because of the coronavirus, covid-19.

It was a few days ago when it was reported that Sammy Pérez, a comedian from the XHDerbez program, was hospitalized as a result of covid-19, after the recording of a doctor’s voice reported on his social networks that the actor has serious damage pulmonary and “is on the tightrope.”

“Samuel is delicate, he arrived very congested, with a lung badly damaged by the covid. He commented to his partner that he is on the tightrope ”, is heard in the audio broadcast on the actor’s social networks.

Information from Cadena Noticias