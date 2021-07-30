Sammy Pérez dies after fighting Covid-19 – El Sol de México

Comedian Sammy perez passed away this Friday at 55 due to a cardiovascular arrest, in the middle of his fight against Covid-19.

Sammy was hospitalized for almost two weeks and was intubated due to complications of the disease.

Through his Instagram account, the departure of a person was announced who brought laughter and good times to many Mexican homes.

“His little heart has stopped beating, they tried to make maneuvers to save his life but they couldn’t. Rest in peace, Sammy Pérez. You leave us with a very big hole in our hearts.”

One of the things that characterized the actor was his difficulty speaking, which was attributed to a cognitive impairment with intellectual retardation, but that his family denied when claiming that he suffered from dyslexia.

Sammy was born on October 3, 1965 in Pantepec, Puebla, and was known for his appearances in shows like the Dungeon, where began its fame in 1993 after performing a dance being part of the public and later working hand in hand with Eugenio Derbez.