One of the most complicated challenges that music has had to face during the coronavirus pandemic is adapting to a panorama that certainly nobody imagined, say goodbye for a long time to live concerts. In the last weeks We have seen how streaming shows cover that need of fans in their own way, but what about musicians?

From huge artists to independent musicians, everyone has had to enter this to be present in the industry and above all, keep generating a little money until the situation ‘normalizes‘. Over the days we have seen options for live concerts to return, such as drive-in or flat shows within a forum applying social distancing.

But there are some musicians like Sammy Hagar than they are willing to sacrifice themselves as long as the ‘normal’ performances, with an audience and all that that implies, return to our lives. It turns out that Rolling Stone magazine interviewed several veteran artists like Bruce Springsteen, David Crosby and more, to know what they think about the complex situation that the music industry is experiencing due to the coronavirus.

The vast majority agreed to the quarantine and that the mass concerts are postponed until feasible, however, they all agree on one thing: Show cancellations have been catastrophic for musicians, especially non-millionaires, and this is where the former Van Halen frontman comes in.

Sammy Hagar said –as is– that are willing to return to the physical stage, even if it means risking their life if necessary. “I will feel comfortable giving a show before there is a vaccine, (COVID-19) is declining and it looks like it is going to go away,” said the 72-year-old rocker.

Later and getting a little more serious, Hagar mentioned that perhaps his words would cause controversy but he would not mind getting sick to recover the live concerts: “This is difficult to say without provoking someone, but the truth is that I prefer to get personally sick and even die, if that’s what it takes. We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that is going to kill more people in the long term. “

Also, Sammy Hagar stated that he would rather see everyone return to their jobs in order to support their family and that of others: “If some of us have to sacrifice ourselves for that, that’s fine. I will die so that my children and grandchildren have a life similar to the one I had in this wonderful country. This is how I feel about it. ”

To finish, the now frontman of the super band Chickenfoot, he recalled that unfortunately many people die daily and as they would say out there, here we go: “I’m not going to go around spreading the disease, but there may be a time when we have to sacrifice ourselves. I mean, how many people die on Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all have to die. “

Without are pears or apples and for now, live concerts will have to be suspended even if you don’t like it, especially since all over the world there is a rebound in COVID-19 cases, with fairly high peaks. To not go so far, in California (Sammy Hagar’s home state and where he lives) reportedly the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 grew by 16% in the last two weeks.