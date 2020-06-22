AEW has set an example this afternoon by suspending Sammy Guevara’s employment and salary after sexual statements made in one of his podcasts came to light.

Sammy Guevara suspended from employment and salary by AEW

Sammy Guevara has been suspended by AEW based on inappropriate comments he made in an appearance on his 2016 podcast.

AEW released the following statement this afternoon:

AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humanity. Therefore, we strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. As such, with immediate effect, Sammy is suspended from pay until further notice. Sammy agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training, and upon completion his future status with the company will be reevaluated.

During her suspension, her salary will be donated to the Jacksonville Women’s Center.

During a podcast appearance in 2016, Guevara was asked about Sasha Banks during a discussion of her test at the WWE Performance Center. He said, “I wanted to go rape that woman.”

Since then, Guevara has apologized on Twitter and wrote: “I have made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being fun using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I really regret my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. “

Banks responded to the apology on Twitter, saying Sammy had contacted her. and that they had an open discussion, writing: “We have to take responsibility for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows it.”

