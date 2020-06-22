Sammy Guevara could have been joking when he said he wanted to “rape” Sasha Banks, but that’s not to be joked. The #SpeakingOut movement highlighted this earlier comment and Guevara’s name was trending worldwide.

Sammy Guevara apologizes

Guevara has responded to his previous statement. He admitted to having made “stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments.” He said his mind is “idiotic” and stated that he will never forgive him.

I have made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being fun using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I really regret my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself.

Her apology came very quickly and she seemed sincere. At this point, we have not heard anything about AEW taking action against Sammy Guevara.

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. – sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

On the other hand, in the last few hours, several superstars have expressed their discontent with Guevara’s comment, which undoubtedly exerted greater pressure.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.