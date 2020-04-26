Play under normal conditions or do not play at all. This, it seems, is Frédéric Sammaritano’s point of view. The experienced attacking midfielder from Dijon reacted this Sunday to the recovery protocol proposed by the association of doctors of professional clubs (AMCFP).

As RMC Sport explained on Saturday, the latter established a sort of battle plan to resume training by minimizing the risk of coronavirus contamination, and listed a series of measures. Including a possible obligation for the players to stand four meters away during the effort (as well as systematic tests). What does not tempt the Dijonnais at all.

It makes no sense to suggest such nonsense. Football is a contact sport. If we can’t be in touch, it’s simple, we don’t pick up! Think of the victims of # Covid_19 🙏 and all the caregivers in contact with the disease ❤️ and you will quickly find the priorities! https://t.co/85HlOQapvl – Sammaritano Fred (@ Sammaritano02) April 26, 2020

“I find it more coherent to detect risky cases rather than footballers”

“It makes no sense to suggest such nonsense,” said Sammaritano on Twitter. “Football is a contact sport. If you can’t be in touch, it’s simple, you don’t pick up. Think of the victims of the Covid- 19 and to all caregivers in contact with the disease, and you will quickly find the priorities. “

The player then defended himself from making this speech because the DFCO is 16th in Ligue 1, and therefore assured of maintenance if the season ended there. “We are talking about football there, we are talking about human lives, he recalls. So yes I find it more coherent to detect high-risk cases rather than footballers … before sending them to the fire for economic reasons. ‘hire that me. “

Not that, obviously, since the Montpellier Andy Delort relayed this position on social networks. Questioned in the columns of La Provence, the Nîmes Romain Philippoteaux also made a similar speech.