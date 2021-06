Finally, August 13 is the date for the European super featherweight championship between the French champion Samir ziani (32-3-1, 7 KO) and the Spanish contender John carter (13-0-1, 7 KO).

It is still decided whether the fight will be played in Granada or in Marbella.

What does seem clear is that it will be the stellar fight and will be supported by other fighters from the promoter MGZ, including Baldo Mira.