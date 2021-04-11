Samina Ahmed would be part and Alyy Khan confirmed her participation

Despite the fact that he is closer and closer to finishing what is his main photography, names continue to arrive that would be part of the cast of the series “Ms. Marvel “, the Marvel Studios series for Disney + that will arrive in the second half of this 2021 to Disney +. After learning about the potential participation of Farhan Akhtar, now we are going to Samina ahmed already Alyy Khan.

Starting with her, the actress could make her Hollywood debut through the Marvel series, or that is intuited from the comment made by her husband, Manzar Sehbai, in a publication in which they asked him where she was. He revealed that he is participating in a Hollywood production:

He’s in Thailand, shooting for a Hollywood series, he’ll be back on May 6.

As was the case with Akhtar, we can only speculate on the possibility of Ahmed participating in the Kamala Khan series currently shooting in Bangkok. The interesting thing is that if it is really about the Marvel series, it would also confirm that production will continue until the end of the month or the beginning of the next. Bangkok is probably being used to recreate Badin, Pakistan, which is where Kamala Khan visits her family in the comics. Likewise, it is possible that Ahmed plays a relative (also his maternal grandmother “Naani”) or acquaintance of Kamala Khan, her family or Kareem / Red Dagger.

In parallel to this, it is necessary to talk about the official confirmation of the actor Alyy Khan. The Pakistani seen in “A Mighty Heart” and “Mogul Mowgli” has spoken openly about his participation in the series. It should however be said that although this is transcending now, it was actually a matter of two months since Khan confirmed his participation in the series.

A couple of interesting things. I hope to be traveling soon to do Marvel work. Aside from that, [la mini-serie] ‘The Serpent’ is still available, so try to watch and enjoy it.

That is, when the actor spoke of his participation in the series back in February, he still had to participate in it, which fit with those plans that the production had to move from Atlanta to Bangkok. Then, Khan confirms that it is the series “Ms. Marvel ”under the direction of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and even talks briefly about the quarantine he was going to have to do in order to join the production.

Yes, it will be fun. I really wanted to be a part of that, so let’s see what happens. Traveling to Thailand and the long quarantine periods, the world is still a bit of a mess right now, but fingers crossed that we can move soon.

