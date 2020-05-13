Sami Zayn vacates the Intercontinental Championship

In the last edition of WWE Backstage it was announced that Sami Zayn vacates the Intercontinental Championship, since he cannot defend the title in the ring. WWE will hold a tournament to determine a new champion, which will start in the next edition of WWE SmackDown.

As noted, behind the scenes, Zayn has not appeared on WWE programming, due to his concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sami Zayn has not appeared on television since the night of WrestleMania 36, ​​which was recorded a few nights before its broadcast. The Immortals Showcase saw Zayn retain his title over Daniel Bryan. Zayn has not appeared on SmackDown since the April 3 episode, which was the last show before Wrestlemania 36.

Earlier, before the announcement, now-former intercontinental champion Sami Zayn tweeted:

Sami Zayn as champion

On March 8, 2020 at the Elimination Chamber event, Sami Zayn defeated Braun Strowman becoming the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, after 5 years of his debut in the main cast. At Wrestlemania he successfully defended the title against Daniel Bryan. Zayn’s reign lasted 2 months and 4 days until WWE declared the championship vacant.

Who will participate in the tournament for the Intercontinental Championship?

