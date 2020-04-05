WWE WrestleMania 36: Sami Zayn retains the Intercontinental Title against Daniel Bryan.

Sami Zayn continues to be the Intercontinental champion after defeating Daniel Bryan via pinfall in WWE WrestleMania 36.

How was the match?

Sami Zayn comes out of the ring and doesn’t want to fight Bryan. Drew Gulak tries to return it to the ring.

Bryan dominates the fight, starts kicking Zayn, the champion tries to talk to Daniel, but the punishment increases.

Zayn fights back with a clothesline, the champion punishes with machetes however Bryan gets up and reverses the machetes with his knees to the chest.

The champion calls for a truce, but Bryan continues to mercilessly attack Sami. Zayn continues to bear the blows but in Bryan’s oversight he applies a superkick surprising the challenger.

1,2,3. Sami Zayn remains the Intercontinental Champion.

