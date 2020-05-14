Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn talks about WWE’s decision to strip him of the title

Last Monday it was reported that WWE would vacate the intercontinental title from Sami Zayn. Shortly thereafter the company declared plans to crown a new champion.

Zayn will remain at home as a precaution against the Coronavirus pandemic. So it will stay away from the weekly schedule for a while. As WWE reported, talents can choose this option without fear of the consequences. According to Cageside Seats reporter Sean Rueter, many have made the decision as a negative. However Sean Rueter claimed that championships are only props. In addition, it is often difficult to see the little heat that Raw or SmackDown give to their secondary titles.

Now the real unknown is how WWE will handle Sami Zayn on his return. There is a question whether he will return to his role on the mid-card plane or be demoted to lower positions. It is also unknown if he will continue his alliance with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. In recent weeks both have been seen offering their help to King Corbin. So a separation is not ruled out due to the situation of Sami Zayn.

Through his official Twitter account Sami Zayn spoke about WWE’s decision to take the title away from him. «I do not agree with this situation. I don’t care what people say. At the moment I am still undefeated. And therefore I am still the Intercontinental Champion »Sami Zayn concluded.

Zayn’s statements may be indicative of his future once he rejoins the recordings. There is a chance that a rivalry with the next Intercontinental Champion will start. At the moment what has been confirmed is the realization of a tournament to crown a new champion that will begin this Friday on SmackDown.

