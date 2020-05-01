Sami Zayn did not want to go to the recordings of WWE SmackDown. The fighter decided not to attend the recordings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As journalist Dave Meltzer has commented in his latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn did not want to go to the recordings of WWE SmackDown that took place on April 25 due to their concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

No further reasons have been given but we do know that WWE has stated that it will not compel anyone to go to work if it is uncomfortable going to the Performance Center at this time and that no action will be taken against those who choose not to. come.

This is a bit surprising since The last time Sami Zayn was not on the SmackDown show, it was because he had done a little surgery to remove one of his wisdom teeth, and the fighter himself put a tweet where he explained it.

In addition, Sami Zayn has participated in several of the company’s shows that have been held at the Performance Center at this time of the pandemic, without going any further, had a fight against Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 36So his decision is even more surprising.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that we will not have the Intercontinental champion on screen at least in battles until the PPV of Money in the Bank passes on May 10.

