It has recently been confirmed that Sami Zayn vacates the Intercontinental Championship because he does not want to risk his health because of the Coronavirus. This became champion in Elimination Chamber after defeating Braun Strowman and snatching the title. At Wrestlemania 36 he managed to retain the title after facing Daniel Bryan. However, since then the Canadian has not been seen on a WWE show.

The company He decided to take the championship from him since he announced that he would not appear to work in the situation in which we find ourselves., and he also took advantage of the permission that WWE gave his superstars to stay home at this time. It is because of that Sami Zayn was disappointed at the situation of losing his championship this way. In his Instagram account he made it clear that he is still the Intercontinental champion and that it does not matter what others say.

This situation left the backstage angry

Although Sami Zayn makes it clear that he will remain the champion, WWE does not agree so much with it. Vince McMahon’s company decided to take the Intercontinental championship from the Canadian since this prestigious title needs to be defended on Friday Night Smackdown. It seems that not only was Sami Zayn unhappy with the situation, but behind the dressing rooms there is not much calm either.

After announcing to their superstars not to show up for the recordings of the shows if they don’t want to, eThis situation disappointed many in the WWE backstage. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported a few days ago that this is all happening even if it has not been released yet.

¨Even though it was not released for different reasons, there is a lot of disappointment in the WWE backstage about Sami Zayn’s situation. After the company allowed them not to show up due to the Coronavirus crisis, they saw very badly what happened to the Canadian. At this moment the Intercontinental Championship is very irrelevant for many, and what WWE wants to do is to restore its prestige with the tournament that will take place tonight.¨

How will the relationship between WWE and Sami Zayn end?

After seeing how even Roman Reigns is in trouble with the WWE, this being one of the faces of this company, things do not look very good for the Canadian Sami Zayn. It’s more, After its publication on Instagram, the situation may get worse. We know that WWE tolerates this type of demonstration very little. We wish the best of the world to Sami Zayn.

