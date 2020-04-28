The Carrefour Group’s financial director, Matthieu Malige, reported on Tuesday, 28, that sales by the French retailer considering the same stores increased by 7.8% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. The performance, he said, was driven by the group’s “solid performance” in January and February and by “preventive purchases” made by consumers in March amid the covid-19 pandemic. In January and February, the increase had been 4.3%, also considering the same stores.

During a conference call with analysts to detail the pace of sales from January to March, the executive commented that online sales had “very strong” growth, particularly in March, with an increase of 45%. He also talked about the stronger expansion of organic products during the period, of 30%. There was a different expansion in the period in the consumption of food (9.9%) and non-food (decrease of 3.5%).

Malige highlighted Carrefour’s performance in several markets – always considering the same store metrics. In France, the expansion in the period was 4.3%, with expansion in all formats and driven by the closing of restaurants due to quarantine. In Europe, growth was 6.1%. “Europe was particularly affected by the disease, with containment measures,” he said.

Still on the continent, the CFO emphasized that the countries most affected by the disease – Italy and Spain – and stronger blocking measures, showed an increase in sales in the period of, respectively, 2.5% and 6.6%. In Belgium, growth was 6.2%; in Poland, 8.8% and, in Romania, 9.9%. In Latin America, the expansion was 17.1% and, in Taiwan, 6.0%.

Volatility

The rush to supermarkets seen in several countries in which social distancing measures were determined led to enormous volatility in the consumption model, according to Carrefour President and CEO, Alexandre Bompard. “Consumer behavior showed no pattern. No week was similar to the week before or after,” he said during the conference call.

The executive commented that there is no way to have much visibility about what will happen in the future, whether that future in June or in the coming weeks. “The whole group tries to understand the blocking effects in each country, since the containment measures are different in each place”, he commented. During the conference call, he commented on the situation of some hypermarkets that had to close operations because they were located in shopping centers, which are the targets for the closure of activities by most governments.

At the same conference, financial director Matthieu Malige ventured to say that he does not believe that the consumption profile of March can be extrapolated to other months because the mood of consumers changes and that also changes according to the geography and impacts of the disease at different times .

According to Bompard, Carrefour’s guidance for the next two years is all confirmed. “The guidelines of the Carrefour 2022 plan, which have proved to be more relevant than ever, are reiterated now, with the objectives confirmed,” he said.