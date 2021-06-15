“Same Pau changes his mind in a couple of weeks”

06/16/2021 at 1:13 AM CEST

FC Barcelona has broken this Wednesday at ‘witch hour’ a seven-year drought without conquering the Endesa League thanks to their clear victory at the Palau in the second game of the final against Real Madrid by 93-72.

In this way, the Lithuanian closes his first season on the Barça bench with a more than positive balance. “We have won two titles and have reached four finals. That means that is to be proud of the team’s work, “he said. the ex of the Zalgiris.

“Now I’m a little relieved, because we have suffered a lot this season that has been very difficult for everyone due to the pandemic. Now we have to rest and above all enjoy what we have achieved “, continued the Barça coach.

Saras especially highlighted the great performance of her friend Pau Gasol and he did not totally rule out that he could continue one more season. “I’m very happy for the boys, for Pau … it’s a shame that we couldn’t win the European Cup for him. Look how he’s playing! Maybe in a couple of weeks he changes his mind,” said the former baseman.

“I don’t believe in these cycle things. There are no cycles for teams like Barça, Madrid or CSKA, because you always have to win. It is very difficult, but we will try to do a better job next season. Anyway, I think that we have done things quite well“stressed the Baltic.

The Barça coach knew how to lead Barça to a new title

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Like what happened when he won the Copa del Rey, Jasikevicius insisted that one of his specialties is celebrating successes and for that reason he does not rule out seeing himself in a video first thing in the morning on Wednesday.

“This I have told you more times, I am very good with celebrations. Since everyone already has the phones, I’m sure someone will get something out, “he explained to Lucio Angulo at the Movistar + microphones.