The name that has been drawing attention at Borussia Dortmund is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, who is an absolute success in German football, was highly praised by Rivaldo, a former Barcelona and National team player.

In an interview with the newspaper ‘As’, the former shirt 10 compared Haaland’s style to that of his former team-mate, Ronaldo Fenômeno.

– Haaland has characteristics of Ronaldo Phenomenon: he scores a lot of goals, he is very fast and he is good at one against one. He faces without fear and his sprint is very powerful. Still, it is too early for some to put him in the title of successor to Ronaldo in terms of his style. I see quality to at least get close to the brilliant career that Ronaldo had – he said.

Rivaldo also commented on the last transfer window and joked that Barcelona and Real Madrid were ‘distracted’ by not signing the striker in January.

– Maybe Real Madrid and Barcelona were distracted by Haaland in January. Although, perhaps, he would not continue playing as he is doing now if he had signed with a giant. If he had signed with Real Madrid, for example, he would be just a reserve and now, for sure, he would arrive at Real as a star to start. So I don’t think your move to Borussia was a mistake. He seems to me a good option even for Barcelona – finished Rivaldo.

