We focus on Australia and there we find Samantha Stosur. One of the oldest players on the women’s circuit, still within the top 100 in the world at 36 years old. Only a global pandemic like coronavirus It has made it possible for Brisbane to pass at home this April, just as March did and the next year will pass. Confinement is the same for everyone, but some are encouraged to share their impressions. Samantha is one of them, who joined Barbara Schett in a talk that Eurosport later he was in charge of standing out.

“I have been active on the circuit for the past 18 years and last week I celebrated my birthday in Australia for the first time in all that time. I’m not going to lie, it was a very pleasant feeling, “says the tennis player from a positive perspective. “The situation is really difficult because I love training. All my days revolve around tennis, I imagine the same will happen with the other players. In fact, we all like to be on the court and train. Now is the time to make some adjustments, but we are all in the same boat. ”

But Stosur is not new to the place and knows perfectly how to squeeze this situation in his favor, for example, valuing more if possible his journey to get here. “Probably now I appreciate tennis more than when I was young. When you’re younger you just do that, you go out and play, you don’t know or do anything different. Having the experience is excellent, but it is a double-edged sword. The coronavirus will probably make us all value differently all the activities we carry out during the rest of the year ”, assures the current number 97 in the world.

Behind her hangs a US Open title, a Roland Garros final and nine WTA titles in total, but in her day-to-day life the best advice they gave her since this adventure began will always go with her. “The most important thing I remember is that the goal should always be want to be on the court and enjoy it. Regardless of how you hit the right, how you serve that day or whatever is happening in the game. I think if you are able to enjoy the whole process, then you have a much better chance of being able to do the rest of the things well, ”he says.

The most complicated thing comes now, predicting what will happen to tennis in 2020 and what will be the future of Samantha with the 36 recently completed. “I don’t know, but I think everything is going to be very difficult. Everyone has to be under control before we can start traveling again, something I don’t see that can be achieved in the short or medium term. I hope so, obviously, but I’m not going to hold my breath for that. We’ll probably stay that way for a while, so it is time to accept it and find other tasks to fill your days ”.

.