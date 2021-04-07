Samantha Morton as Catherine de Mdicis

Starz has announced that Samantha Morton has been cast as the ruthless Catherine de Mdicis in ‘The Serpent Queen’, original series centered on the dark legend of the Mdicis created by screenwriter Justin Haythe (‘Revolutionary Road’). The series will also be executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow). ). Stacie Passon (“Transparent”, “Dickinson”, “Billions”) directing several episodes, including the premiere.

The multi-award-winning British actress first garnered international attention in Carine Adler’s “In the Skin,” earning her the Boston Critics Award for Best Actress. Since then he has worked with such acclaimed directors as Woody Allen (‘Sweet and Lowdown’), Lynne Ramsay (‘Morvern Callar’), Stephen Spielberg (‘Minority Report’), Jim Sheridan (‘In America’), Michael Winterbottom (‘ Code 46 ‘), Shekhar Kapur (‘ Elizabeth: The Golden Age), Harmony Korine (‘Mister Lonely’), Anton Corbijn (Control ‘), Charlie Kaufman (‘ Synecdoche, New York ‘), David Cronenberg (C’osmpolis ‘), Andrew Stanton (‘ John Carter ‘), Spike Jonze (‘ Her ‘) and David Yates (‘ Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them ‘).

In a highly applauded career, Morton has been nominated twice for an Oscar, twice for the BAFTA Award and in 2007 she received the Golden Globe for best actress for her portrayal of the famous child killer Myra Hindley in ‘Longford’, a film by on NBC / Channel 4. In 2009 Morton made her directorial debut with ‘The Unloved’, a semi-autobiographical television film about the British childcare system that won the BAFTA Award for Television for Best Individual Drama.

Morton has also starred in the hit TV series ‘Harlots (Courtesans)’ (from Hulu / BBC) and ‘The Walking Dead’ (from AMC), where she played one of their most iconic villain villains, Alpha. In 2020 Morton was nominated for a BAFTA for best actress for Dominic Savage’s drama ‘I Am Kirsty’. Morton recently finished filming the Sara Sugarman movie ‘Save the Cinema’.

‘The Serpent Queen’ is a cunning tale of one of the most influential women to ever wear a crown. Considered an immigrant, vulgar and simple, Catherine de Mdicis marries in the 16th century French court as an orphan adolescent who is expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover in a short time that her husband is in love. of an older woman, her dowry is not paid and she is unable to conceive. However, only with his intelligence and determination, he manages to keep his marriage alive and masters the blood sport of the monarchy better than anyone, ruling France for 50 years.

‘The Serpent Queen’ is a production of Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment that will consist of eight episodes that will air in the United States and Canada through Starz, and in Europe, Latin America and Japan through Starzplay. Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Senior Vice President of Original Programming, is the executive overseeing the series for Starz, while Courtney Mock is in charge of doing the same on behalf of Lionsgate.