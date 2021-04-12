Samadhi Zen Suffers Havoc For Playing Jenni Rivera | Instagram

Recently the young actress Samadhi Zendejas He shared the havoc left by playing the band’s Diva, Jenni Rivera, something that he had never shared publicly and that undoubtedly came to surprise many.

In an interview for the program “Pinky Promise” by Karla Díaz, Samadhi Zendejas told a little about how they gave him the news that he was going to play the singer Jenni Rivera in the bioseries “Neighborhood Butterfly“, a character who has changed his life to date.

In addition to this, Samadhi announced that this project was a challenge, since he had to gain more than 30 kilos, something that at the time did not cost him work.

However, at the end of the bioseriesZendejas faced a tough fight as she went on several diets to get back to her weight, something that undoubtedly affected her period, and she even got a lot of stretch marks because her skin stretched quite a bit.

It is worth mentioning that currently, thanks to a good diet and exercise, he is better than ever, and not only physically, but also in terms of his health.

It is worth mentioning that Sama, as her friends, family and followers affectionately call her, had already made the decision to withdraw from the artistic medium, however, this opportunity to give Rivera life, made her resume her true passion, acting.

Many will remember the actress Samadhi Zendejas for her role in the children’s soap opera “Dare to Dream” and in fact that would give her the kick of good luck for what was coming for her in the world of acting.

11 years have passed since that time we saw her take part in the telenovela and, today, at 25 years of age, she continues to enjoy the honeys of success by participating in other projects such as Mariposa de Barrio, Enemigo Íntimo, Falsa Identidad and Rosario Pair of scissors.

The truth is that he currently looks better than ever and we can see this in his different publications in which he shares his exercise routines and mainly his figure.

In fact, the beautiful Mexican actress shared some striking images through her Instagram stories in which she could be seen wearing a green swimsuit that has stolen all eyes in the middle of Easter.

It was through a video in her Instagram stories where the protagonist of Mariposa de Barrio is appreciated, posing in an attractive way in front of the mirror, to zoom in on her necklace, it is shaped like an avocado.

There is no doubt that this is one of the most daring poses of the beautiful Samadhi Zendejas, who joins that of several celebrities who have taken off their best Easter outfits, in addition to showing off their spectacular sculpted bodies in the gym.

And it is necessary to remember that after the arrival of Easter, many celebrities They have started to take off their swimsuits, to show off their sacrifice in the gym and the beautiful actress from Mariposa de Barrio has not been left behind.

It is worth mentioning that not long ago he had already been seen on the beach showing off his statuesque figures after vacationing at the beginning of last March in France, where he shared videos while skiing in the snow and where he also won many compliments.

The truth is that this actress has become the girl who manages to conquer everyone on Instagram and all for her beauty, because through several images in her Instagram gallery she can realize it.