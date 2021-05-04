Sam Zell buys gold amid inflation that ‘reminds of the 70s’

(Bloomberg) – Billionaire Sam Zell sees inflation everywhere and bought gold as a hedge. When other investors used this strategy, he used to criticize them, he said.

“Obviously, one of the natural reactions is to buy gold,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s funny because I spent my entire career asking why you want to have gold. It does not generate income, it costs to store. And yet, when the currency degradation is detected, one wonders: how am I going to cover myself?

Zell, 79, said he is concerned not only about the US dollar but also about other countries printing money, and questioned whether inflation will be transitory, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated last week.

“We see it everywhere,” Zell said of inflation. “You have read about the prices of wood, but we see it in all our businesses. The obvious bottlenecks in the supply chain are driving up prices. This is very reminiscent of the 70s ”.

While gold is an attractive investment, the opportunities in fossil fuels are not, said Zell, who in 2019 agreed to establish a joint venture with Tom Barrack Jr.’s Colony Capital Inc. to invest in oil and gas.

“Right now, oil and gas are not priced to reflect the risk of what is happening, be it in the world of electric vehicles or in a world with climate change,” he said. “Just a couple of years ago, I thought the risk-reward ratio was appropriate. Clearly it has become very inappropriate as our political situation has changed. “

Zell also said he is also concerned that renewable energy will hurt the reliability of power grids, noting recent blackouts in California and Texas.

In real estate, there are many questions about what demand will be like in the next two years in the office, lodging and retail sectors, Zell said in the interview.

“Everyone is concerned about getting back to work and taking up office space. I don’t think it’s really a problem, ”he said. “The problem is that, before the pandemic, we were dealing with an oversupply of offices. Obviously, the pandemic has not reduced that excess supply and has probably encouraged it. “

Stores also present challenges, he said, given that the US already had more retail space per person than the rest of the world before COVID-19, and shoppers increased their dependence on e-commerce during the pandemic.

“Street retail today is like a falling knife, and you don’t know how far it is going to fall,” he said. While that “doesn’t mean the best shopping malls aren’t going to work,” there is a “lot of real estate that will have to be rescheduled in one way or another.”

The challenges hotels face are more of a temporary problem in the next three to four years, Zell said. “We will see a slow recovery in business trips,” he projected. “In the interim, there is going to be a slow recovery, and the hotels have large expenses and operating them with a lower-than-ideal occupancy is a very expensive scenario.”

