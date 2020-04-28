Sam Sumyk He knows women’s tennis perfectly and also Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Despite having worked only a few months together, the Frenchman gradually made his mark on the Russian’s style of play, which required his services to return to his best level. Under the supervision and training of the Frenchman, the good Pavlyuchenkova achieved good results, including the quarterfinals of the last Australian Open 2020. When it seemed that everything was going very well, the news came that they were both cutting their professional relationship.

Injustice with the coaches within the circuit by not receiving compensation: “With the circuit stopped at the moment, many coaches do not have income. Not only the coaches, but all the people who revolve around the circuit. There are very few privileged people in our profession. As far as I know, coaches today are not protected within the circuit. There is much talk that there will be financial aid for some tennis players, but the coaches do not have any type of compensation, “he said in words collected by Tennis Actu.

The firings of some coaches in recent times: “I don’t want to be a victimist, but the coaches are recyclable products. You see on the circuit every week when the layoffs of some coaches become official. However, there are some layoffs that seem a little surprising, even grotesque when viewed from the outside. It’s true you would have to be on the team to know the real reasons but I have experience of being fired having done my job well. “

End of his union with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: “She decided to stop due to physical discomfort and called the entire team to speak. She decided that our paths had to be separated. I was not surprised by the decision but by the statements I heard in an interview in Russia. Her words were inappropriate and disrespectful She has the right to speak her mind, but not in those words. I think we both worked very well, we did a very good job and we got good results. “

His relationship at the moment with the Russian player: “The night she decided we’d keep working together, she invited us over to her house in Indian Wells for a Russian lunch. When you don’t get along with someone you don’t invite her over to your house. We haven’t spoken since that day, but I have to accept the decision he made. Then the ways there are to express themselves should have been different, “concluded the former Pavlyuchenkova coach and Garbiñe Muguruza, among others.

