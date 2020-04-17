This news is pure gold for all Sam Smith pop lovers and pop in general. Joining forces with singer and songwriter Demi Lovato, Smith has just released a new single titled “I’m Ready.” It is accompanied by a super produced video that you can see below.

As the title suggests, the song finds the two artists safe and prepared to face what awaits them. In an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this week, Smith compared the joint release to an iconic Swedish pop act. “It’s 2020 ABBA, you know what I mean?” Smith asked. “Almost sometimes it sounds a bit like musical theater. It feels cheesy sometimes. And I’m trying to admit it because that is a genuine feeling that sometimes comes up in the studio and it’s fun. It’s really fun going to that place. “.

This song is accompanied by a new music video directed by Jora Frantzis and choreographed by Sean Bankhead. As the press photo of Smith and Lovato hinted, the clip features a wealth of Olympic-style gymnastics and a much-loved production. The video we can see both more than ready to compete in the games of love.

While “I’m Ready” marks the first time Smith and Lovato have worked together, the two have been fans of each other for years. In 2017, Lovato fanned out Smith’s cover song “Too Good at Goodbyes,” to the delight of the James Bond singer.

With the coronavirus outbreak Smith recently delayed the release date and changed the title of his new album due to the ongoing pandemic. The title was To Die For, but it was made in bad taste with everything that’s going on and is in the process of changing it. Meanwhile, Lovato shared her single “I Love Me” in March after her National Anthem performance at Super Bowl LIV.