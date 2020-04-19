By:

Europa Press

| April 18, 2020

Sam smith releases new single, ‘I’m ready’, duet with Demi lovato. A powerful and dark electronic based pop theme that contrasts with the luminous chorus that ends up becoming a gospel choir opening to love.

Along with the single they also release the video that accompanies the song, directed by award-winning director Jora Frantzis (Cardi B, Rosalia) and the renowned choreographer Sean Bankhead (Normani, Missy Elliot).

In the clip you see Sam and Demi with a cast of characters participating in an Olympic Games own with scenes of wrestling, synchronized swimming, gymnastics or the smooth hundred meters, and which culminates with the medal ceremony at the most epic moment of the song.

In the last twelve months Smith has edited the singles. “To Die For”, “How Do You Sleep?” and “Dancing With A Stranger”, the latter with Normani.

This new single comes out after the announcement of a delay in the release of Sam’s new full-length album. In the coming months, all the details regarding the British singer’s third studio album.

Demi Lovato started 2020 with the premiere of her powerful ballad “Anyone”During a performance at the award ceremony GRAMMY. He followed his performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, showing signs that it returns with more force than ever.

Most recently, Demi released her new single, “I Love Me”, a self reflective theme accompanied by a colorful music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

.