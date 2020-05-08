Sony Pictures has established itself in the fight for the worldwide distribution rights of the next film written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, a fantastic thriller for now without a definite title that they will also direct and produce, according to Variety.

The film, of which no detail has transpired so far, will be endorsed by Sam Raimi through Raimi Productions, in what will be the second production of the director’s new company after that ‘Hell Underwater’ that Paramount Pictures released last year.

The aforementioned Beck and Woods are responsible for little relevant genre films such as’ Spread ‘,’ Nightlight ‘or’ The House of Terror ‘, although since 2018 they are more popularly known for being the authors of the original script for’ A Quiet Place ‘.

They recently took over one of the episodes of ’50 States of Fright ‘, the anthology series backed by the aforementioned Sam Raimi for Quibi, the streaming platform launched this past April that has been conceived for use, in exclusive principle in mobile devices.

Recall lastly that at the end of 2019 Raimi was working on a new horror film, in what was to mean his return to film direction seven years after ‘Oz. A world of fantasy ‘, and his return to horror movies eleven years after’ Drag me to hell ‘, although an inopportune call from Marvel Studios seems to have left said project “on hold”.