Sam Raimi remembers Spider-Man 4 and did not participate in WandaVision

Director Sam raimi participated in a question and answer event on Reddit today. The fans have been asking questions, and the filmmaker has been answering questions. The interesting thing about all this is that Sam Raimi has been involved in Marvel movies for two different times. One at that time of the superhero boom that we had in the early 2000s, among others thanks to his spider-man movies, and now again with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

In the questions he has covered a bit of everything, from questions of the previous Spider-Man trilogy, to how different it is now to make a Marvel movie (or some detail of Doctor Strange 2, although the central theme has been, logically, the movie “The Unholy” which was what was going to be promoted We went on to summarize his main statements.

Join us Wednesday at 2PM PT for an AMA on @Reddit with The #UnholyMovie producer Sam Raimi and writer / director Evan Spiliotopoulos. Witness ♰he #UnholyMovie. In theaters this Good Friday, April 2. https://t.co/ujYh903TMt pic.twitter.com/LHT92D30sK – The Unholy Movie (@UnholyMovie) March 29, 2021

2002 Spider-Man

At the event they have asked him what motivated you to make a Spider-Man trilogy and Sam Raimi has explained what motivated him about the character:

I directed the first Spider-Man movie because I was a huge fan of the brilliant character of Stan Lee. Peter Parker and Spider-Man were an important part of my adolescence. I found it very moving how much he sacrificed for others. How hard he worked to protect innocent people. And at the same time she had to take care of her Aunt May and do her homework. His self-sacrifice resonated with me. He was really a good person. We can identify with the characters in an understandable story. The stories of heroes, like Peter Parker, remind us of what we are capable of. Maybe you are one of those people who likes to be reminded of the good that they can do. Now go out there and do something about it.

Regarding how different it is to direct a Marvel movie now, he comments that “there were less expectations then.”

Spider-man 4

John and I had some very interesting meetings. He was wonderful. Thoughtful, super smart and funny. He had great ideas for the role of the Vulture. I am very sorry that we were never able to work together beyond that.

On this potential Spider-Man 4, they have asked him how much we would have liked the fans, and he has alluded to that he did not get to do it because he was not going to make a movie that really reached the level of what he wanted.

I wanted to make it great. I wanted them to love it. But I never got there. So I thought I better stop.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

He drops the idea of ​​a cameo of the Oldsmobile Delta 88 that Uncle Ben drove in “Spider-Man”, although he says it with a clear tone of joke:

He is currently considering a small cameo.

He acknowledges that he had no participation in the series “WandaVision”, but that her team did help her “once or twice” with Doctor Strange 2. He has taken the opportunity to applaud how great Elizabeth Olsen is in the series.

I haven’t made any contributions to WandaVision, but her team helped me once or twice in Doctor Strange 2. Yes, Elizabeth was impressive in it.

On a different front than Raimi, in this event, the screenwriter Evan spiliotopoulos (“Beauty and the Beast”, “Hercules”, “Pray for us”) has expressed his desire to make a Doctor Doom movie at some point:

Speaking completely for myself, because I find the villains so interesting that I would love to make a Dr. Doom movie.

Via information | Reddit