Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire could reunite in new Spider-Man movie – Tomatazos

Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire made a great team during the filming of the Spider-Man trilogy several years ago. Both were in charge of making sense of a group of very memorable films about the famous arachnid superhero, however, their collaboration in the cinema of this genre could not have ended. New information maintains that Sony would be looking to develop another movie for Spider-Man, but with Maguire as the protagonist and Raimi in the director’s chair. Is such a dream adventure possible? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Many agree that the Spider-Man movies directed by Sam Raimi are a love letter to the character, they are also often considered to be more beloved than those starring Andrew Garfield and even the MCU’s with Tom Holland. The impression that the compendium left among the fans is still very deep and not a few consider that so far we have not had better Spider-Man deliveries than those of Raimi. Perhaps even the folks at Sony think the same about the filmmaker and his work alongside the memorable Peter Parker.

Long before the superhero universes became popular in recent years, Sam raimi made a phenomenal contribution to the genre by cementing super-powerful comic book characters as quite a lucrative business for Hollywood. His films with Tobey Maguire have become cult objects among fans, sadly the saga had to end abruptly with Spider-Man 3 – 63% in 2007. But perhaps Sony is about to change everything with its new intentions. According to Geekosity, the study wants to reunite Raimi and Maguire in a new superhero movie located within the MCU timeline. The portal source says the following:

The studio wants this to be a spinoff of the multiverse, so we assume there will be some recognition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there may not be direct appearances by any of the characters. [antiguos]. This project would stand on its own.

Fans of the Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire might be very excited at the prospect of a new movie of the character with Sam raimi in the position of director. We will have to wait for new news to know if the rumored project is moving forward or not.

After some inconsistencies and uncertainty, last year we confirmed that Sam raimi will be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the next films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director returns to Marvel to be at the forefront of the new adventure of the Supreme Sorcerer and fans are delighted with the possibilities. Maybe that reference to Strange in Spider-Man 2 – 93% was a sign about the future of the filmmaker within the MCU.

After some creative differences, Scott Derrickson left the direction of Doctor Strange 2; the filmmaker fronted Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% and got good reviews from the critics, but his efforts to give the sequel a terrifying tone did not go well and he preferred to withdraw from the project before working on something that was not going to please him. It was here that rumors of the arrival of Raimi and it didn’t take long for it to be confirmed. The filming of the film began several weeks ago and soon we will witness the work of Sam on the big screen. The film opens in theaters on March 25, 2022, a wait of just under a year.

