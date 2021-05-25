Sam Patterson is unfazed by the attacks of a Brave CF champion and believes this “makes him grow”

DISTRICT OF SEEF._ England’s Sam Patterson is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Ylies Djiroun on BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, scheduled for June 4 at Minsk, Belarus.

The lanky lightweight will have a chance to get closer to a title shot against the reigning champion. Amin Ayoub.

“Ferocious” Ayoub turns out to be a teammate and personal friend of Djirouny he recently said that Patterson will succumb to Ylies, and that his compatriot will do “something dirty” to Sam.

The representative of Team Crossface did not seem fazed by the “Trash Talk” by Amin.

«My name is in his mouth (of Amin Ayoub). He’s talking about me, I’m not talking about the champion, he’s talking about me. And we’ll keep it that way, we’ll let it talk. He may be friends with Ylies, he may like his friend, he may have his own opinion on the fight. But at the end of the day, he’s talking about me. I want to be the one who is being talked about and not the one who is talking », said Patterson during a session of Instagram live with the commentator of BRAVE CF, Phil Campbell.

“The future” he’s currently on a two-game win streak and is confident to add to that. Not even the experience of Djiroun seems to affect Patterson, who chooses to always focus on himself rather than his opponents.

“I really don’t see too many recordings of my opponents. I watch little clips, to see what they bring to the table, and then I focus on myself. I think that if I show up and do what I do, no matter who is on the dotted line, I’m going to win », He said Patterson.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will be headlined by a lightweight showdown of epic proportions as the former world champion Lucas martins faces Germany’s number one fighter, Marcel Grabinski.

In addition to Djiroun vs Patterson, Other monumental matchups are expected to appear on the debut card of BRAVE CF on Belarus, like the return of Muhammad Mokaev against Ibragim Navruzov and Roman Bogatov facing Abdulmutalip Gairbekov in a crucial featherweight showdown.

Brave cf 51 is carried out in association with Rukh Sport Management.