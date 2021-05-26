Sam Patterson is unfazed by the attacks of a Brave CF champion and believes this “makes him grow”

SEEF DISTRICT._ Englishman Sam Patterson is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Ylies Djiroun at BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here, scheduled for June 4 in Minsk, Belarus.

The lanky lightweight will have a chance to close in on a title shot against reigning champion Amin Ayoub.

“Ferocious” Ayoub turns out to be a teammate and personal friend of Djiroun and has recently said that Patterson will succumb to Ylies, and that his compatriot will do “something dirty” to Sam.

The Team Crossface representative didn’t seem to be fazed by Amin’s “Trash Talk”.

“My name is on his (Amin Ayoub’s) mouth. He’s talking about me, I’m not talking about the champion, he’s talking about me. And we’ll keep it that way, we’ll let it talk. He may be friends with Ylies, he may like his friend, he may have his own opinion on the fight. But at the end of the day, he’s talking about me. I want to be the one being talked about and not the one being talked about, ”Patterson said during a live Instagram session with BRAVE CF commentator Phil Campbell.

“The Future” is currently on a two-game win streak and he’s confident to add to that. Even Djiroun’s experience doesn’t seem to affect Patterson, who chooses to always focus on himself rather than his opponents.

“I really don’t see too many recordings of my opponents. I watch little clips, to see what they bring to the table, and then I focus on myself. I think if I show up and do what I do, no matter who’s on the dotted line, I’m going to win, ”Patterson said.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will be headlined by a lightweight showdown of epic proportions as former world champion Lucas Martins takes on Germany’s number one fighter, Marcel Grabinski.

In addition to Djiroun vs Patterson, other monumental matchups are expected to appear on BRAVE CF’s debut card in Belarus, such as the return of Muhammad Mokaev against Ibragim Navruzov and Roman Bogatov taking on Abdulmutalip Gairbekov in a crucial featherweight showdown.

BRAVE CF 51 is carried out in association with Rukh Sport Management.