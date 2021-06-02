Sam Neill doesn’t understand anything about Marvel

Sam neill He doesn’t understand what’s going on in Marvel, all the Marvel Phase 4 movies and series. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘has a release date of May 6, 2022.

One of the most interesting projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, at least for those of us who enjoy each of the colorful moments of the fantastic ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘(Taika Waititi, 2017), is the future’Thor: Love and Thunder‘, sequel of which we already know several encouraging details.

With Taika waititi back at the controls, the film will once again feature Chris Hemsworth like God of Thunder, Tessa thompson as Asgarth’s new ruler (and in search of a queen to share a throne and bedroom with) and Natalie Portman, which not only returns to the franchise but will do so as a new carrier of the Mjolnir and, therefore, as Almighty Thor.

We also know that Christian bale He will be the villain of the title by embodying the ruthless Gorr, the butcher of the gods, a guy disappointed with the divinities willing to ravage Asgard, but this is not the only addition of weight, at least according to a recent arrival on the Australian set of the film. .

But the news about the cast did not end there, since we also know that Matt Damon, Luke hemsworth Y Sam neill will return to incarnate the three actors we met in the previous adventure representing what we experienced in ‘Thor: The Dark World‘(Alan Taylor, 2013), from Loki’s point of view, of course.

“I’ve never understood any of the Thor movies, in fact, the entire Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me,” Neill told news.com.au about his return to the series. “I mean, I was standing next to Jenny Morris on the set of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we’re on?’ To be honest, I was completely bewildered, I was bewildered again, I did my part, I don’t know who’s playing who exactly because they’re kind of swapping roles. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘has a release date of May 6, 2022.

Marvel studios

The best gifts for fans of Avengers and Marvel

Infinity gauntlet

Marvel amazon.es

€ 113.68

Captain Marvel 3D (Blu-ray 2D)

Captain America Shield

Avengers amazon.es

€ 135.12

Iron Man Mini Fridge

marvel zavvi.es

€ 29.49

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel amazon.es

€ 40.26

Shirt

Marvel amazon.es

€ 13.59

Ceramic mug

Marvel amazon.es

€ 13.59

Puzzle 1000 pcs

Clementoni amazon.es

€ 13.49

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io