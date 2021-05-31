Sam Neill acknowledges being confused with the Thor movies

The actor Sam neill has had a small participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was in charge of giving life to Odin in the play that we saw towards the beginning of “Thor: Ragnarok.” This January, the actor dropped his possible comeback for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, something that was confirmed by the images of the set.

Their involvement is really minimal, and for that very reason we are not surprised to hear that he’s totally clueless with the Marvel Thor movies. At least that is how he has stated in an interview with News AU, in which he has also spoken about his return for this fourth Thor movie.

Neill does not hide his complete ignorance of the Marvel Universe and is open to admitting that he has never understood any of the Thor movies, and that he is completely lost in what the rest of Marvel films are.

I have never understood any of the Thor movies, in fact the entire Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me. I was next to Jenny Morris [en el set de Ragnarok] and I said, ‘Do you know what planet we are on?’ To be honest, I was completely bewildered, I was bewildered again, I played my part, I don’t know who’s playing who exactly because they’re kind of swapping roles.

When one of the interviewees explained that it was the false version of Thor’s father, the actor, well remembered by Jurassic Park, exclaimed:

What? I wish someone had told me that, it’s so much easier!

Although many fans criticize that the actors do not worry more about knowing the roles they play, reading comics and knowing their history, the truth is that the role of Neill is negligible in the film. In fact, it falls almost more into the category of cameo than the role itself.

At the moment, it is unknown how the theater scene will fit into the new film. Remember that in “Thor: Ragnarok” it was a function created by Loki to remember the story, although with certain “nuances” that he had incorporated.

Via information | News AU