He debunked many, bored others, but ‘1917’ gave something to talk about.

On Wednesday May 20, the process behind ‘1917‘, last year’s best picture for the British Academy of Television and Film Arts, will be laid bare. In a virtual ‘masterclass sesión session, director Sam Mendes, screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns and producer‘ Pippa ‘Harris will discuss the creative and production process in detail.

Join director Sam Mendes, writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and producer Pippa Harris live for an online Q&A to find out how they made the 7-time BAFTA winning single-shot First World War epic 1917. – BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 17, 2020

Called Masterclass: The Making of 1917, the session has a previous registry that anyone can access. Register will be enabled via Zoom at 9 in the morning in Colombia. Participants must also fill out this form to enable entry.

1917

Starring George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, the film takes place in World War I, in northern France. Two young soldiers are on a mission to deliver a message canceling an attack doomed to failure. One of the soldiers is especially interested in getting the message, because his brother will participate in it.

The story was written by director Sam Mendes and screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who were based on a story by Mendes’ grandfather, a war veteran.

The film received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Sound Mixing, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects. At the Golden Globe Awards he took Best Picture in the Drama category and Best Director. At the BAFTA awards, he won 10 awards, including Best Film.

