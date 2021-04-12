Sam Mendes has a new movie: ‘Empire of light’

The director has also written the story The plot is set in the 80s in the south of England

After the success of ‘1917’, Sam mendes He has already found his next project: he is ready to write and direct ‘Empire of Light’, a love story that already has a protagonist: nothing more and nothing less than Olivia colman.

The project is set at Searchlight Pictures, the company behind “The Favorite,” the film for which Colman won his Oscar. This is the first time he has worked with Mendes, who has also written the script. Although the details of the plot remain under wraps, the setting is a romantic drama involving a beautiful old movie theater on the south coast of England in the 1980s.

‘Empire of Light’ reunites Mendes with talented cinematographer Roger deakins, who won an Oscar for his work in ‘1917’. Mendes and Pippa Harris will also produce through Neal Street Productions.

“I have long been a fan of Searchlight and the dynamic way they have produced and released some of my favorite theatrical releases of the past few years. This project is very close to my heart and I couldn’t be more delighted that it has found its place. ideal home, “Mendes said in a statement.

“Sam has written an exquisite cinematic drama that captivated our hearts from the first page. He is a master filmmaker and we look forward to working with him, Pippa and Roger and meeting the great Olivia on this truly special film,” said Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, Searchlight producers, in a joint return.

Mendes won an Oscar for “American Beauty” and directed the two most recent James Bond films, “Skyfall” and “Specter.” His classy credits also include ‘Jarhead’, ‘Revolutionary Road’ or ‘Road to Perdition’. ‘1917’ was nominated for 10 Oscars and grossed $ 384 million worldwide.

Colman is currently nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ‘The Father,’ with Anthony Hopkins. She will soon be seen alongside Colin firth in the independent drama ‘Mothering Sunday’, and also finished the directorial debut of Maggie gyllenhaal, ‘The Lost Daughter’, where he works with Dakota johnson.

Still this present race to the Oscars has not finished, but without a doubt ‘Empire of Light’ is shaping up as a safe proposal for the race next year. Whether it is or not, the sum of all its ingredients sounds good and with a nostalgic touch with that of having a movie theater involved. We will see how the project develops.

