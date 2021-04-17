Sam Lowes continues to be intractable at the start of the season

04/17/2021 at 5:07 PM CEST

Nil Banos

Sam Lowes is on another level. At least one notch above the rest of the riders on the intermediate category grid. At least so far in the 2021 season, in these first competition and GGPP weekends. A new pole position for a British rider who is proving to be an undeniable dominator.

“Honestly I have felt very good”, said the ’22’ as soon as he got out of his Kalex in the parc fermé. “I had a little mistake on the last lap, but I feel very good”he added. Sam Lowes also spoke about both the track and his thoughts on tomorrow’s race: “It is the third pole position in a row and I am having a lot of fun on this track. It is true that it is quite difficult to overtake here, so this ‘pole’ becomes even more important. I am very happy, really”.

Undeniable dominance throughout these three weekends of good old Sam Lowes. Three consecutive poles and, for now, in the absence of what may happen tomorrow, two consecutive victories. Will he round off his good work tomorrow with his third win of the season? We will see. At the moment, it has everything very expensive.

