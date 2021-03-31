Sam Claflin records film in San Cristóbal – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

San Cristóbal de Las Casas.- With the arrival of cameras and reflectors, it transpired that Hollywood actor Sam Claflin was in San Cristóbal to record his new romantic comedy “Book of Love”.

This film is about a writer whose book becomes a best seller in Mexico and must start a promotional tour of this country.

The scenes are recorded under a strong security device in a space such as Nabolom, Casa de la Enseñanza and it is known that they will be other spaces that identify this city on the stage and that will soon be seen on screens internationally.

It transpired that Claflin records “Book Of Love” alongside Verónica Echegui.

Faced with secrecy, it is known that they are accompanied by a group of TV Azteca actors, for which they will be two weeks of work in the Zona Altos, with a head in San Cristóbal.