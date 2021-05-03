Sam Burns wins his first PGA Tour title

05/03/2021 at 01:48 CEST

American Sam Burns, 24, saw his dream of winning the first PGA Tour title come true after staying solid in the fourth round of the Valspar Championship by delivering a score of 68 hits (-3) and finishing with 267 (-17). , three less than his compatriot Keegan Bradley (270, -14), second.

Burns, so far this season, had already been in the lead eight times after a round, but never in the decisive one, Sunday’s fourth.

Everything changed in the Cooperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, where he was from start to finish the best player, who dominated all strokes, but especially when he hit the green with his putt.

True, Burns got some help from Bradley hitting the water on the 13th hole, and then the Louisiana player took it from there with two big deciding birdies.

Burns won for the first time on the PGA Tour after failing twice to convert the 54-hole courses at the Houston Open last fall and at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February this year.

The victory places him in the top 50 in the world and nearly assures him a spot at the US Open. along with his first trip to the Masters next spring.

Bradley and Burns were tied through 36 holes and 54 holes, and stayed that way through 12 holes on another overwhelming day at Copperhead course. That changed with a single hit.

That first win feeling for @ SamBurns66. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jSYa0Y9gGF – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2021

Bradley came up very short on par 3 on 13 and went overboard, causing a double bogey. Burns saved par with a putt of just over six feet for a two-shot lead.

Burns was three shots ahead through 13 holes Saturday and struggled to retain some of the lead, so he knew what was possible. This time, however, Bradley didn’t stand a chance.

The Norwegian Viktor Hovland and the American Cameron Tringale shared the third place with a record of 271 strokes (-13), while the Mexican Abraham Ancer finished in fifth place after delivering a card of 69 strokes (-2) and achieved a cumulative of 272 (-12).

The Chilean Joaquín Niemann had the worst result since the tournament began when he could not find precision with his shots and finished the round with 72 impacts (+1) that cost him to lose four positions and finish eighth (275, -9), place which he shared with two other players.

While the Colombian Camilo Villegas delivered a signed card of 68 strokes (-3), he already did so in the second round, and climbed 12 positions that allowed him to finish in eleventh place (276, -8) along with the American Brandt Snedeker.

Another Latin American golfer who made the cut, the Venezuelan Jhonathan Vegas, did not have Villegas’ touch and delivered a signed card of 72 (+1) that gave him an accumulated 282 (-2) and finished in the forty-eighth position that he shared with five other players.