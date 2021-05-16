Sam Burns remains AT&T tournament leader Byron Nelson

05/16/2021 at 7:48 AM CEST

Efe

The American Sam Burns did not shine as in the second round, but he remained at the top of the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, of the PGA Tour, when he concluded the third with a record of 69 (-3) and accumulated of 196 (-20) .

Burns, 24, has one-shot advantage over South Korean KH Lee, who delivered a signed card of 67 (-5) and shot briefly even before Burns missed by inches equaling local eagle Jordan Spieth on the 18th hole and hit for a birdie that left him with a cumulative 197 (-19).

Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel shot 66 (-6) each and went 3 shots back along with 38-year-old Swede Alex Noren, who shot 70 (-2) and is seeking his first PGA Tour win in his 104 tournament, all of them reached 199 hits (-17).

Burns, trying to become the first player since Camilo Villegas of Colombia in 2008 to claim his first two PGA Tour victories in consecutive events, had his first bogey of the tournament at No. 1 and another on the sixth hole. Missed an eagle by inches at 18.

The Louisiana native came up short at the Houston Open and Genesis Invitational in Riviera this season after holding the top positions. Burns shared the 36 and 54 hole leads before finally breaking through and winning the Valspar Championship two weeks ago.

Burns held the lead for himself in both rounds this week, even after a third round that paled in comparison to his career-best 62, -10) on Friday.

The Spanish Rafael Cabrera recovered and made an excellent route to deliver a signed card of 66 strokes (-6) that allowed him to go back 13 positions to ninth with a cumulative of 201 (-15) and share it with five other players.

Mexican Carlos Ortiz (70, -2) and Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas, who was brilliant with the same record as Cabrera (66-, 6), climbed 22 positions, and shared the eighteenth place (203, -13) with others five players.

The Spanish Jon Rahm returned to deliver a signed card of 68 (-4) that gave him an accumulated 205 strokes (-11) to go back six positions and climb to thirty-fourth place, where there are also nine other golfers.