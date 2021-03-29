Sam Burns continues to lead the Genesis Invitational

02/21/2021 at 08:09 CET

American Sam Burns failed to complete the third round of the tournament Genesis Invitational, from the PGA Tour, after being suspended due to the strong prevailing wind and the lack of light in the Riviera Country Club, but still at the top of the classification.

Burns’ lead dropped from five to two strokes when he was suspended for the day, without the 24-year-old golfer being happy with how things had gone.

The Riviera Country Club course is a difficult test on its route, but when there is strong wind the degree of complication is even greater.

Burns went through 31 consecutive holes with a bogey, a streak that ended at No. 8.

When darkness stopped the third round, he bogeyed back-to-back 10 under par, two shots ahead of England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (-8), 26, in second place. Americans Dustin Johnson, Max Homa and Wyndham Clark they shared third place with (-7), but they did not finish the tour either.

The third round would resume early Sunday and then play the fourth and final round. “Even downwind holes weren’t much easier because it was difficult to stop the ball on the green,” Burns stated. “I didn’t have many opportunities today,” he added.

It was the first time a PGA Tour event was called off by high winds from Torrey Pines in 2016, when just 23 players finished the final round before a 40-mile-per-hour gust knocked down trees and blew out tent windows.

Saturday’s wind was strong enough to blow Keegan Bradley’s putt off the 10th green, and he nearly blew Homa’s splendid 5-iron at par 5 first, pinning the ball for an eagle. When play resumed, it wasn’t much easier.

Only eight of the 67 players managed to hit the green on the 242-yard fourth hole. Par 3 14 was played 189 yards downwind, leaving players with 8 and 9 irons. Only 10 made it to that green.

Unbelievable touch shown by the leader. @ SamBurns66 with an all-world par save at No. 6. # QuickHits pic.twitter.com/PtLqAPzKwm – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2021

“It’s very difficult regardless of upwind, downwind,” Johnson said. “It’s very difficult to hit the distance. But I feel like I’m playing pretty solid. I hadn’t really made any putts, but I’m happy with my situation.”

Burns, the 24-year-old from Louisiana seeking his first PGA Tour victory, starts Sunday at the 14th hole. “It’s a tough course with no wind,” Burns said.

Fitzpatrick had a most bizarre round going 10 consecutive holes without a par, six birdies, four bogeys.

Tiger Woods appeared just as play was stopped. Woods is the host of the tournament and is not playing as he recovers from a fifth back surgery.

The Spanish Joh Rahm, who, if he had time to finish the course, still did not have his best long shots or on the green, so he finished with a record of 72 (+1) to add 211 hits (-2).

Rahm remained in the nineteenth position of the classification, the same one he shared with the Chilean Joaquín Niemann, who was on the 13th hole when the suspension of the day was ordered, which had not been anything favorable after reaching +5 in the tour.

The one who could conclude the tour was the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, who delivered a signed card of 76 strokes (+5), which made him lose 31 places in the classification by falling to 50, which he shares with six other players after adding 215 (+2).