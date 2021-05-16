Sam Burns continues to lead Byron Nelson, Cabrera is ninth to five strokes, and Rahm, 34th to nine

The American Sam burns did not shine as in the second round, but remained as leader of the AT&T Byron Nelson, tournament of the American PGA Tour, at the end of the third round with a record of 69 (-3) and a cumulative record of 196 (-20) with a stroke of advantage over the South Korean KH Lee.

The Spanish Rafa Cabrera He recovered and made an excellent route to deliver a good card of 66 shots (-6), with seven birdies and a bogey, which allowed him to go back 13 positions to ninth with a cumulative of 201 (-15), while Jon rahm, with five birdies and one bogey, he returned to 68 (-4) for a total of 205 (-11) with which he climbed six places to thirty-fourth.

Burns, 24, who missed by inches the eagle that the also American had achieved Jordan sppieth on the 18th hole, he has a stroke advantage over the South Korean KH Lee, who delivered a card of 67 (-5) with a birdie on the same hole that left him with a cumulative of 197 (-19).

Spieth, Matt Kuchar Y Charl schwartzel they achieved a 66 (-6) each and are three strokes behind along with the 38-year-old Swede Alex Noren, who hit 70 (-2) and is looking for his first PGA Tour win in his 104 tournament, all of them with 199 strokes (-17).

Burns, trying to become the first player since the Colombian Camilo Villegas In 2008 to claim his first two PGA Tour victories in back-to-back events, he committed his first bogey of the tournament at hole 1 and then another at 6. And missed an eagle by inches at 18.

The American, a native of Louisiana, did not finish in the Houston tournaments and the Genesis Invitational in Riviera this season after holding the top positions. But Burns if he managed his advantage to win the Valspar Championship two weeks ago.

Burns He held the lead for himself in both rounds this week, even after a third round that paled in comparison to his career-best 62 (-10) on Friday.

The Mexican Carlos Ortiz (70, -2) and the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas, which was brilliant with the same record as Cabrera (66-, 6), rallied 22 positions, and shared the eighteenth place (203, -13) with five other players.

Classification 3rd day (par 72)

1. Sam Burns (USA) -20 (65-62-69)

2. Lee Kyung-Hoon (KOR) -19 (65-65-67)

3. Matt Kuchar (USA) -17 (67-66-66)

. Alexander NorEn (SUE) -17 (65-64-70)

. Charl Schwartzel (RSA) -17 (65-68-66)

. Jordan Spieth (USA) -17 (63-70-66)

7. Seamus Power (IRL) -16 (65-68-67)

. Doc Redman (USA) -16 (64-67-69)

9. Joseph Bramlett (USA) -15 (64-70-67)

. Bronson Burgoon (USA) -15 (68-66-67)

. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) -15 (64-71-66)

. Harris English (USA) -15 (70-68-63)

. Ben Martin (USA) -15 (65-69-67)

. Scott Stallings (USA) -15 (67-71-63)

…

34. Jon Rahm (ESP) -11 (68-69-68)

59. Bryson De Chambeau (USA) -7 (69-68-72)