Sam Asghari jokes that he married Britney. Yeah, after it was speculated that maybe Britney had gotten engaged, Spears’s boyfriend said that they had been married for five years. WTF? Meanwhile, people from #FreeBritney accuse him of Scam and being part of the conspiracy.

TMZ said that after the photos of Britney driving her car buying a frapp – something curious because she had said that they would not let her drive but then People came out to report that they had given her permission – “according to sources” – not just ‘Britney driving’ attracted attention, if not also what appeared to be an engagement ring. The dads days later, they met Sam at a Jeep dealership in Westlake, and asked him about this, he replied:

“Yeah, man. People don’t know that we have been married for about five years. We secretly got married in Hawaii. That’s one of the stories that I don’t know, but I saw in a newspaper. Oh, and we have twins. “

Obviously, Sam is playing games, but according to the DListed report, some members of the #FreeBritney movement are not very happy with Sam and call him “Scam Asghari”, accusing him of being a homosexual trainer who is part of the conspiracy.

When Britney spoke to the court asking her to end her 13-year conservatorship, expressing her wish that her entire family pay for what they have done to her, she also revealed that she wanted to get married and have another child. That means it’s with Sam Asghari, her current boyfriend, who oddly enough has also been saying in interviews that he’s dying to marry Britney and have a child with her. But Brit told the court that her guardians, including her father Jamie Spears, would not let her marry and refused to allow her to remove the IUD. (Something that both guardians denied)

Britney and Sam met on the set of their ‘Slumber Party’ video and have been dating, publicly since 2017 or so. Interestingly, he has not asked her to marry him. But now Sam jokes that they have been married for years.

According to #FreeBritney, there is evidence that Sam has collaborated to cover up everything that has been done to Britney and is only using her for her benefit. Here the evidences.

Check out this Tweet:

Reasons Fans Can’t Trust Britney Spears’ “boyfriend” Scam Asghari: a thread #FreeBritney #CheckTheCourts #EndGuardianshipAbuse #CONservatorship – COCKy ™ (@ReaICOCKy) July 7, 2020

And this other:

Telling her to SMILE because she’s not happy with yo ass & know he’s team with. #SkiAsghari #FreeBritney #SamAsghari 👀🐍 https://t.co/qTS1u2aJ5O – Kaleb Tyson #FreeBritney (@KalebTyson_) July 22, 2021

It was always said that Papa Spears was looking for Britney’s boyfriends, she can’t go out alone, she doesn’t have friends, so they made dates for her so that she would think she knew someone and that it was something spontaneous … That all the people surrounding Britney is hired, a kind of Truman Show. Super Creepy, I know!

This tweet “Only people of a certain age realize what it means when Britney Spears comes in contact with a huge Frappuccino. She is back.” Bahahahaha, ‘people of a certain age’ sounded like … the old ones, LOL! (enter to see the photos, Britney in her worst stage)

Only people of a certain age realize what it means when Britney Spears comes in contact with a big old Frappuccino. She’s back pic.twitter.com/wa1jJALatG – Victor Carlesi (@VictorCarlesi) July 20, 2021

So, Sam Asghari jokes that he married Britney years ago. Interesting Look at the tweets … it is much of what has been suspected …

If you want me to detail point by point what the thread says about “the reasons why they do not believe in Sam”, leave it in the comments and I will update here, ok? Maybe if you want to comment on what you read there, fine.

Share this news!