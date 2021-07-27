Sam Alvey vs. Roman Kopylov is removed from UFC Las Vegas 33

The UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 33 this Saturday has suffered its first loss.

Sam alvey he will have to wait even longer to reconcile himself to victory. Who was going to be his opponent for this weekend’s co-feature, Roman Kopylov, has had trouble traveling from his native Russia to the fighting capital of the world, so the bout was removed.

Alvey, competitor of The Ultimate Fighter 16, goes through a six-fight drought (0 – 5 – 1).

The 35-year-old veteran has not competed since being sent to sleep by Julian Marquez in the UFC on ABC 2, held on April 10.

With the loss of this fight, it will be necessary to see which contest is promoted as the new co-star of the card, which will be headed by an appointment between Uriah Hall Y Sean Strickland.

