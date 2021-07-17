Sam Alvey vs. Roman Kopylov added to UFC Vegas 33

Sam alvey

A middleweight bout is the newest addition to the UFC Vegas 33 undercard. Sam alvey will face Roman Kopylov.

The match was confirmed by TV Listings this Friday afternoon.

Alvey, will seek to end his losing streak within the Octagon. The American is on a five-game losing streak and hasn’t won a bout since 2018. In his last fight, he was finished by Julian Marquez on UFC On ABC 2. Sam you need to win or you could be disengaged from the organization.

Kopylov, will return to the Octagon two years after its debut, when it was completed by Karl Roberson in the last event of UFC on Moscow. That loss ended with an eight-win undefeated. Roman is known for his strong striking, with 7 wins per KO / TKO.

UFC Vegas 33 It will be held on July 31 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

