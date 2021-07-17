Sam-A will defend his Strawweight belt in the ONE: Battleground main event

A match valid for the Muay Thai Strawweight division will spearhead the return of ONE Championship with the ONE: Battleground at the end of July.

The Asian promotion announced this Saturday morning that the 125-pound champion, Sam- To Gaiyanghadao, will put his belt at stake against the debutant Prajanchai PK Saenchaimuaythaigym.

Notice

Gaiyanghadao, protagonist of the first Muay Thai match in ONE’s history, holds a promotional record of 6 – 1, with his only loss coming by decision to English. Jonathan Haggerty in the ONE Championship: For Honor.

The 37-year-old Thai is coming off his first starting defense beating the Australian on the scorecards. Josh tonna.

Prajanchai, a 61-27-3 record, has not won a match by completion since mid-2018.

The 26-year-old is 3-1 in his last four professional appearances.

The ONE: Battleground will take place on July 31.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement