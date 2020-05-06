Oliver Kragl He has raised expectations with the statements he has made about Red bull. The energy drink brand has two leading teams in Europe, the Salzburg, in the Austrian league, and the Leizpig, in the German league.

The purchasing power is such that the Benevento footballer, who played three seasons in Austria, has assured that “They could sign Cristiano Ronaldo if they wanted to”, since they are at another level: “The differences in that league are huge. Salzburg demands a lot. In the Champions League, he was able to stand up to Liverpool at Anfield and draw a draw in Naples “. Your team in the past, the Ried cannot be compared economically with them. The only one that is still great is the Rapid Vienna.

The same country gave him the opportunity to meet Sadio Mané, which he praises and qualifies in this way: “He is exceptional. Fast, technically excellent and always knows where to go”. In addition, the Senegalese is also a good person, so “It is normal to be idolized in Liverpoolsince he’s calm and polite. “For him, not caring about expensive cars or watches and donate a lot of money to your country to help people, “shows how it is”.

Kragl had time to discuss his professional career at Goal. His most beautiful goal was the one that got him Donarumma in San Siro during a Milan-Frosinone, in a spectacular beating from 35 meters away: “I know how to hit him, over the years I have learned. I don’t have Roberto Carlos’s thighs, but my shot is almost as strong. If I got to have his thighs, the ball would explode. ”

Kragl will return to Serie A if Benevento’s promotion is confirmed, either on the field of play or in the offices. The Italian team is an outstanding leader with a 20 point advantage about the Crotone, second in the table.

