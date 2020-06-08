The Bahraini Salwa Eid Naser, provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit, has confirmed that the three controls she skipped were before the Doha World Cups, in which she obtained the title with the lowest mark in the last 34 years (48.14 ).

The offense committed by the world champion (not being available for doping tests three times within twelve months) can lead to not only the suspension corresponding to a positive, but the loss of the title.

“I’ve never been a cheat and never will be. I’ve only skipped three doping checks, which is normal. Sometimes it happens, and it can happen to anyone. I don’t want people to be confused by all this because I would never cheat. “The athlete declared in a video published on Instagram.

Naser said that the three controls for which he was not reachable were before the Doha World Cups, which took place between September 27 and October 6, and in which, at the age of 21, he became the undisputed queen with his brand, the third best of all time, which helped him beat the Olympic champion, the Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

“I hope all this is resolved because I don’t like the image at all, but it has happened. Everything is going to be fine, although it is very hard to have this little spot on my name,” Naser admitted.

“I would never take drugs to increase performance. I believe in talent and I know that I have talent,” he stressed.

Naser, born Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu in Nigeria to a Nigerian mother (also a sprinter) and a Bahraini father, now has only ahead, in the world ranking of all time, the East German Marita Koch (47.60) and the Czechoslovak Jarmila Kratochvilova (47.99) .

Elite athletes, in accordance with the anti-doping regulations, must declare their habitual location, training venues, competition planning and quarterly planning with possible locations and times on a quarterly basis, in order to be available for any control out of competition.

An infraction of the regulations in this matter may be caused by not having filled out the location form within the required time limits or by not having been present at the place where they could be found according to the declared details.

Three non-appearances within one year, if not justified during the investigation, are considered a doping offense, leading to suspension as if it were a positive.

Salwa Eid Naser’s provisional suspension adds to the list of Bahraini athletes who have violated anti-doping regulations, such as Ruth Jebet and Olympic marathon champion Eunice Kirwa.

